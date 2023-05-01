HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Community Free Dental Clinic in Huntsville has a fundraiser coming up in just a couple weeks!

Their 4th annual golf tournament is taking place at the Links of Redstone on May 12. It begins at 8:00 a.m.

The format for the tournament is a four person scramble with a shotgun start.

It costs $75 for an individual and $300 for teams to register. People can register online for this event. 100 percent of the proceeds will benefit the clinic. The registration deadline is May 11.

The Community Free Dental Clinic opened its doors in 2013. Since then, clinic officials say they have treated more than 8,600 people. Its mission is to provide free quality dental care and education to low-income and uninsured adults in Madison County. Clinic staff say dental care is extremely important and it is not covered by Medicaid. They say this could leave low-income residents without the ability to afford dental care.

According to recent US Census data, Alabama has one of the highest poverty rates in the country. In Madison County, people living in poverty comprise 10.2 percent of the population.

People can register for an appointment with the Community Free Dental Clinic on their website.