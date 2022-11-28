HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – If you like to hit the links, listen up and mark your calendar for a charity golf tournament in Huntsville.

The Community Free Dental Clinic in Huntsville provides an important service. Since it opened in 2013, the clinic has treated an estimated 9,000 patients.

Bill Frayne with the organization says the clinic provides free dental care to Madison County residents who are 19 and older. To see a full list of who is eligible for services, visit the organization’s website. He says the clinic does extractions, fillings and cleanings.

The Community Free Dental Clinic cannot provide its services without the community’s help. That’s where the annual golf tournament, in honor of Col. William “Bill” Sterling, benefiting the clinic comes in. It’s the organization’s largest fundraiser. The next tournament will take place in May 2023.

People can donate to the clinic anytime on their website. It’s a cause that people might want to keep in mind on Giving Tuesday.

