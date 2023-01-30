HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – An event Thursday night recognized members of the community who have done something extraordinary over the past few years or displayed an example of exceptional mentorship.

Honoring our Mentors took place at the Early Works Museum in downtown Huntsville. All the proceeds from the event benefited Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Tennessee Valley.

Two of the honorees volunteer with the organization as ‘Bigs.’ Jason Minter and Nate Tenhunfeld were recognized for mentoring a child through the program.

“I think any opportunity to sell the uniqueness of what Big Brothers Big Sisters is to the community and other folks, absolutely excited to participate in this,” Tenhunfeld said.

The other award recipients include Stephanie Gertsman, Jovonne Foster, Chuck Matthews, Amy Bandas, Harley Stover, Mark Cook, Dr. Quinton Foster and Community Resource Office Allison Pederson.

The night was MC’ed by Kenny Anderson and Toni Terrell. It featured a dinner, door prizes, and words from a variety of speakers including Lt. General Willie Williams and a video message from US Senator Katie Britt.