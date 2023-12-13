HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — People in Huntsville got the opportunity to weigh in on proposed changes to some ‘Orbit’ bus routes.

From now until May, people will have a chance chance to hear from the Huntsville city transit system on a series of proposed changes to routes before any decisions are made.

Huntsville Transit hosted its second public meeting at the transfer station in downtown on Wednesday, where the community was able to learn more about the plans, take a look at maps showcasing route changes, and give feedback to officials.

Four bus routes will be impacted by the proposed changes – specifically routes three, seven, eight, and nine.

“By and large, it’s centered around making the system safer, more on time, and trying to serve the most people possible. So between now and next May, we’ll have a series of proposed changes that we’re taking to the public before we begin an implementation,” John Autry, Huntsville Transit Manager, said.

Huntsville Transit plans to add more buses to the fleet and create a late-night schedule.

It says these changes will also impact some bus stop locations and neighborhood routes to increase accessibility. However, some longtime riders are not thrilled with the new plan.

“We brought our concerns up to John about changing the route, and we’re not very happy. So, we went to the first meeting and we went to this meeting to voice our concerns like we have multiple people that live on our road,” said Orbit rider Christina Canter. “They’re tryna fix a problem that’s not a problem. I just don’t see the problem.”

If you weren’t able to Wednesday’s meeting, you can still offer your feedback on the proposed changes. There is a transit survey form on the city’s website, which you can access by clicking here.