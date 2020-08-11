Community asked to testify at Huntsville Police Citizens Advisory Council meeting on Wednesday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Huntsville Police Citizens Advisory Council is continuing the fact-finding stage of its protest review and it’s looking to hear from you.

The conversation surrounding last month’s protests in Huntsville has not stopped. Wednesday, citizens will have the opportunity to give their testimony.

Now that the community input form has officially closed, the Huntsville Police Citizens Advisory Council created a plan to continue collecting information.

Specifically, they’re looking for public input regarding Huntsville police’s response to the demonstrations from May 30 – June 5, which includes the protest where officers dispersed the crowd with tear gas, pepper spray, rubber bullets, and smoke canisters.

The HPCAC independent counsel’s firm created a website where you can upload video footage from the protests. But there will also be a chance for your voice to be heard in person.

Tomorrow from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., The HPCAC will listen to public testimony at the Huntsville City Council chambers.

“In light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic the City Council Chambers was the most optimal location to hold the hearings,” said Vicki Guerrieri, chair of the HPCAC. “The room is set up to follow Alabama Department of Public Health and CDC guidelines and is equipped with video equipment that will allow the HPCAC to broadcast on HSV-TV and livestream the hearings on the City’s website and HPCAC Facebook page.”

If you are wanting to speak — you are encouraged to pre-register for a 5-minute time slot.

They say this is to help ensure public health safety and CDC distancing guidelines.

They say these will be listening sessions only and no questions will be asked. If you are unable to make that session, there will be another one on August 28 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.