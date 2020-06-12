‘Communications from Council’ focused on recent protests

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Huntsville City Council meeting lasted more than three hours Thursday night. More than a dozen people took the opportunity to address the council. Most of them voiced their concerns over the way city leaders and law enforcement handled recent protests in Huntsville.

After the first round of public comments, each member of the council had an opportunity to have their “Communications from Council.” Each of them addressed the protesters directly.

We have included each of their statements below in the order they made their comments.

Jennie Robinson

District 3

Bill Kling

District 4

Will Culver

District 5

Frances Akridge

District 2

Devyn Keith

District 1, Council President