HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says a single-vehicle accident has blocked the eastbound lane of U.S. Highway 72 near mile marker 105.

ALEA said the accident, which involved a commercial vehicle has blocked the lane of U.S. 72 in Madison County. The agency said the lane will be blocked for an unknown amount of time.

ALEA said state troopers from ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are on the scene investigating the crash at this time