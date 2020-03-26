Comedy club takes show on the road, actually it’s in the parking lot because of COVID-19

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Shenanigans Comedy Theater, a local nonprofit, has opened a drive-thru because COVID-19 has closed their doors.

Shenanigans comedy drive-thru will use a local radio frequency so drivers and comedians will be protected.

The drive-thru opened on Wednesday. The family-friendly comedy will run Monday-Thursday from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. until businesses are safe to fully open. The comedy is free, but tips are always appreciated.

There will be "adult-only" shows on Friday and Saturday's at 8:00 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. for $20. The comedy theater show will be like a drive-in movie.

The idea itself came from one of the owner's children.

"If I were stuck in my house with my children, then I would want something to do that they would enjoy. A change in scenery that is still safe, that is CDC compliant to just break up the day," said Kimberly Wilson, one of the owners of Shenanigans Comedy Theater.

The drive-in is located on Leeman Ferry.

For more information, click here.