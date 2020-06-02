College student picks unlikely Madison County hangout spot for peaceful protest

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A not so likely area in north Alabama was the choice for one peaceful demonstration in honor of George Floyd’s memory.

College student Aubrey Sales wanted everyone to see the solidarity throughout the day, which is why she chose the Providence roundabout for her silent protest.

The roundabout is an area that gets a lot of traffic and she says it was key in the gathering. She added her goal is to get youth motivated to be involved and take a stance on change.

She hopes this inspires them to pursue being in local government, and become leaders who can help direct change.

Sales said that there was one negative moment during her peaceful protest, but the amount of love and unity she received from those driving by and joining in on the demonstration made it well worth her time and effort.