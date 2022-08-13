HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Local nonprofits gathered at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville on Saturday for the second annual Collaborate Expo.

More than 30 nonprofits participated in the expo, sharing their missions with the community.

“We believe in the support of a community being a better community,” said expo organizer Tish Henderson. “So, we’re able to highlight several nonprofit organizations in the city and welcome them to come out and share their missions.”

L.C. Smith with Real Fathers Making a Difference (R. Fathers M.A.D.), a youth development and family enhancement program working with young men, said the event gave his organization exposure.

“It gives us a chance to collaborate with other nonprofits and resources because you don’t always need money to make a difference in the lives of the people you serve,” Smith said. “Sometimes you can depend on other resources that offer different services and programs.”

Adina Payton introduced a new nonprofit, Getting Real About Mental Illness, or Grami, at Saturday’s event. She said, in addition to community exposure, the event offered information about local resources.

“In the community, if we’re aware of what’s available, then we can point each other towards resources that can help you,” Payton said.

Robin Kramer with Next Step Farms said she had the opportunity to share the mission of her nonprofit.

“We want to tell our story,” Kramer said. “It’s amazing how many people don’t know there is a need out there for a program like this.”

Here is some more information about several local nonprofits in attendance:

R. Fathers M.A.D. – Supports local youth in their academic goals and provides them with positive guidance and role models.

GRAMI – Works to destigmatize mental illness and provide education and resources surrounding mental illness to First Responders.

Next Step Farms – Creates programs for special needs adults that teach daily living skills.