HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A woman from Cherokee, Alabama was booked into the Madison County Jail last week and is suspected of distributing thousands of fentanyl pills across North Alabama, authorities said.

Erica Rashaun Croom was arrested on April 13 by the North Alabama Drug Task Force (NADTF) with the Huntsville Police Department (HPD).

Croom was charged with trafficking fentanyl.

According to an HPD spokesperson, Croom was found with 2,000 fentanyl-pressed pills, which were made to look like they were 30mg of Roxicodone.

Roxicodone are “oxycodone hydrochloride tablets,” and are made up of a “white, odorless crystalline powder derived from the opium alkaloid, thebaine,” according to the Federal Drug Administration, adding that the substance is highly addictive.

Croom is suspected of taking similar fentanyl-pressed pills across the region, and HPD’s NADTF Agents expect to make more arrests in the investigation.

While it has been reported that the 35-year-old was a guard at the Colbert County Juvenile Detention Center, an administrator at the facility said Croom never finished her orientation and is not employed with them.

Croom remains in jail on a $1.5 million bond.

A preliminary hearing at the Madison County Courthouse has been set for May 3.