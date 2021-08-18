‘Coffee with a purpose’ coming soon to new South Huntsville Public Library

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – There’s a new library in town and it’s stationed at the old Grissom High School location in South Huntsville.

The South Huntsville Public Library will be home to a café too. HATCH, Huntsville’s new hospitality workforce training program, is opening a café inside the building.

HATCH is an 8-week training program designed to create a stronger hospitality workforce by providing students with life skills and workplace training. The program is paid job training and open to young adults aged 18-24. This cohort of students is already full, but HATCH offers 5 different opportunities per year for people to apply.

“Hatch is an 8-week workforce training program with the vision of empowering opportunity youth to lead self-sufficient lives, said HATCH Co-founder, Garrett Coyne. “Well it’s more than just the training, yes we will be training them in the hospitality and culinary industry but the most critical point is those life skills aspects, those intrinsic values to lead a self-sufficient life.”

Coyne said the students learn how to create bank accounts and learn soft skills like communication and how to deal with conflict.

“Know that when they buy a coffee, it’s a coffee with a purpose, that the drink and the snack, it means something and that’s so perfect right here in the library,” said Coyne.

Cindy Hewitt from Huntsville-Madison County Public Library said this collaboration is important for community growth.



“We’re really excited about the opportunity we have here because we feel like not only are we offering this state-of-the-art facility to the community but we’re also providing an avenue for people to learn a new skill,” said Hewitt.

The South Huntsville Library is set to open sometime in September. The address is 7901-L Bailey Cove Road, Huntsville, AL 35802.