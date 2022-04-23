HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Two events will be taking place at MidCity Huntsville Sunday morning.

The Huntsville Kidney Walk & Celebration will start at 8 a.m. and for the first time, the 2022 event will be paired up with Cars & Coffee For A Cause. For those wanting to show their cars in the show, sponsored by Century Automotive, there are no fees or registration – spaces are first come first serve.

Those attending the car show will receive a commemorative mug and unlimited coffee refills. Breakfast food trucks will be at the event, along with free activities for children.

There will not be a traditional walk around the track this year, but top teams and fundraisers will receive special prizes. Both events end at 11 a.m.