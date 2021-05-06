Closing Arguments to begin in trial for Huntsville officer charged with Murder

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The defense rested its case on Wednesday afternoon, now we’re expecting closing arguments to begin Thursday morning in the murder trial for William “Ben” Darby.

Darby is charged with killing Jeffery Parker at his home on Deramus Avenue in April 2018. Darby shot Parker as he sat in his home with a gun to his head, talking to another Huntsville police officer, Genisha Pegues. Parker had called 911 and told a dispatcher he planned to shoot himself.

Officer Darby was the third officer to respond to Parker’s home. Parker was killed by Darby after refusing to drop a gun that Parker had been holding to his own head.

Darby took the stand in his murder trial Wednesday afternoon before his legal team rested their case.

News 19’s Brian Lawson is in a room at the Madison County Courthouse listening in on the trial. His accounting of what’s happening in the courthouse is listed below.