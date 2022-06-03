HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — An event to celebrate local cancer survivors will be held in Huntsville on Friday with a drive-through event.

The Clearview Cancer Institute will kick off the event at 9 a.m. at their main location (also referred to as the Russel Hill location) on 3601 CCI Drive. Organizers say it should last until around 1 p.m.

Survivors are invited to come by and drive through the parking lot as employees and supporters cheer them on in their recovery and overcoming the battle of cancer.

CCI says “Survivor’s Day” is one of their favorite days of the year.

The Huntsville Clinic is North Alabama’s largest community-based cancer clinic and treats patients from all over the Tennessee Valley.

To learn more about the event, you can visit their Facebook page here.