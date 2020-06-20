Clearview Cancer Institute celebrates recovery of patients

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Clearview Cancer Institute in Huntsville held their annual celebration for their cancer surviving patients on Friday morning.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the institute strayed away from its usual festivities, having patients drive through the center’s parking lot to receive a t-shirt, tote and cheers from staff.

“We wanted to make sure our survivors got to have this experience just like they do each year,” said Clearview Nurse Educator Shannon Shaver. “We really enjoy seeing our patients and getting to go through those happy days with them.”

The celebration began at 9 a.m. Friday morning and wrapped up in the afternoon.