Clay shooting tournament to benefit Huntsville homeless shelter

ARDMORE, Ala. — The Downtown Rescue Mission will host its annual ‘Shoot for Shelter’ clay shooting tournament on October 1.

This year’s clay shoot features fun side games, continental breakfast, steak lunch, goody bags, and prizes for the top team and top individual.

The shotgun start is at 8 a.m. at the Limestone Hunting Preserve.

Last year’s tournament sold out and attendance for the event has grown each year.

Register your team of four or become a sponsor on their website here. Sponsorships support the homeless men, women, and children in our community.