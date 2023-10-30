HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Drivers may need to factor in extra drive time if they plan to travel on Slaughter Road between Old Madison Pike and Madison Boulevard over the next few weeks.

The City of Huntsville says that weather permitting, a portion of the southbound lane in that area of Slaughter Road will close daily today through November 17th. The lane closure will be between 9:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. each day.

Traffic control will be in place.

A spokesperson for the City of Huntsville told News 19 that the single-lane closure is to accommodate for the construction of turn lanes into a new apartment complex going across the way from Madison Academy.

The spokesperson said the main area of delay could be the stretch of Slaughter Road between Madison Academy and the train tracks. However, they said the lane closure will be during “off-peak hours and should not affect school traffic.”

Drivers looking for a detour can take Shelton Road which runs parallel to Slaughter Road and connects Old Madison Pike and Madison Blvd. Drivers can also get from Madison Blvd. to Old Madison Pike by taking Governor’s West near Bridge Street.