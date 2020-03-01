City, state healthcare professionals break down COVID-19 Coronavirus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Alabama Department of Public Health says right now the risk of contracting COVID-19 in the state is relatively low.

Saturday, President Trump shared the current patient count, recovery and mortality rates so far.

“We have 22 patients in the united states currently that have coronavirus,” he explained. “Unfortunately, one person passed away overnight."

Health professionals recently shifted from referring to the illness as Coronavirus to calling it COVID-19. COVID-19 is just one of seven strains in the Coronavirus family.

“Other coronaviruses that cause common colds and those are in the United States already,” explained Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health. “Again I’m talking about the non-COVID virus. I mentioned MERS and SARS, those are coronaviruses too.”

Two Huntsville area hospitals said they constantly train and make revisions so that in the event of a medical emergency they're already prepared.

“If you come into our emergency department and you're sick, we'll isolate you in a negative pressure room so that you don't spread those droplets or the sneezes that you have across any other patients,” explained Tracy Doughty of Huntsville Hospital.

“Hopefully we will not have the opportunity to have serious cases, but if we do, we have great nurses and doctors that can help with that,” said Dr. Pam Hudson of Crestwood Medical Center.

Local hospitals keep a running log of hospital bed availability and will provide it to the state should an outbreak occur in the area.