City officials, police prepare for more protests over George Floyd’s death

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – City officials said they are working closely with event organizers on additional protests related to the death of George Floyd.

The Huntsville Police Department planned to release more details today about upcoming events and crowd control.

A protest that took place Monday evening went largely without incident. At the end of the event, police deployed smoke and tear gas on protestors who they said remained past the allotted time for the protest and began threatening officers and property.

“For those who tried to commandeer the messaging and accountability at the end of a peaceful day, I will continue to work with them to understand their grievances, but there are peaceful activists who are getting more done through dialogue,” Huntsville City Council President Devyn Keith said in a statement.