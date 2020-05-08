Watch Live
City of Huntsville watching businesses reportedly violating safer at home order, says no citations have been issued

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – This week, Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle said the community went backwards on Cinco de Mayo when it comes to following social distancing guidelines and the governor’s safer-at-home order.

Now, the city says it’s going to make sure establishments are following the public health order.

A spokeswoman for Mayor Battle says city officials have contacted or visited the businesses reported to them for potential violations of the order and she says everyone is being cooperative.

The police department’s community resource officers will be asked to watch those places until the state health order ends – to make sure they continue following the order.

The safer at home order is set to end May 15. Right now, the city says that no citations have been issued.

