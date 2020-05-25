City of Huntsville to host Memorial Day program virtually

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Due to the coronavirus outbreak, the City of Huntsville’s Memorial Day program will be held virtually.

“We know the people of Huntsville recognize the great sacrifices of our military, past and present, and we hope this virtual presentation on Memorial Day will allow us to join together in grateful remembrance of the men and women who gave their lives for our nation,” Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle said in a release.

The ceremony will be held Monday, May 25 at 8 a.m. on the following platforms:

HSV TV: Comcast channel 16, Wow channel 42

Livestream at HuntsvilleAL.gov/HsvTV

Facebook: Facebook.com/huntsvillecity



The program will continue to run on HSV TV May 25-31 and will be available to view on-demand on City Video.

This year’s event was filmed at the Veteran’s Memorial and features Mayor Tommy Battle, General Gustave F. Perna, AMC Commander, Redstone Arsenal; Max Bennett, CW4 Army, retired; Joe Fitzgerald, North Alabama’s Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army; and Jim Henderson, AUSA Chaplain. The wreath laying ceremony will include Mayor Battle and Col. Mike Izzo, Alabama National Guard; Gold Star Families representatives Lori Woeber, and her sons Jacob, Nathan, and Owen; and NAVFOC President KC Bertling and Sam Bertling. Music is provided by Dr. David Spencer, performing “Taps” on the trumpet, and Huntsville Fire & Rescue’s Bagpipe Corp performing “Amazing Grace” for the wreath-laying ceremony.