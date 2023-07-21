HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Orion Amphitheater is quickly becoming one of Huntsville’s biggest attractions. Since the venue opened in mid-2022, dozens of performers and bands have come through to perform for large crowds.

Of course, all of those concert-goers need somewhere to park.

“Parking is key,” said Shane Davis with the City of Huntsville engineering department.

The amphitheater currently has a large parking lot for patrons, however, it wants to expand it’s parking options.

That’s why the city intends to build a new parking deck right across from the amphitheater.

The parking deck will be built at the corner of Research Drive & Amphitheater Drive, on property currently occupied by Top of Alabama Regional Council of Governments (TARCOG).

The Huntsville City Council recently approved an agreement between the city and TARCOG to allow for a land swap.

The City of Huntsville will be able to take over the parcel of land where TARCOG currently resides, in exchange for the city relocating TARCOG to another lot down the street. The city will provide TARCOG with $8 million in assistance for their new building.

The current TARCOG building will be torn down to make way for the parking deck.

Shane Davis said a parking deck has always been part of the master plan for the Orion and the MidCity development. He said as the plans are drawn up for the parking deck, pedestrian and vehicle safety will be paramount.

“Whether you are coming with your family or sending your teenage kids [to a concert] and their friends there, you’ll know that the pedestrian activity and the vehicle activity, it’s a safe environment.”

The parking deck will serve as a public parking area even when concerts are not going on at the amphitheater. Davis said as Apollo Park and the MidCity District development continue to expand, it’ll be nice to have extra parking.

He said it has been a long road since the redevelopment of the old Madison Square Mall began, and he’s excited about the progress the district has made.

“It’s turning into the district we thought it would” he said. Davis said the idea was for an area that “would mimic a downtown”. He said the MidCity District is “close 31 city blocks of downtown Huntsville.”

Davis said construction on the parking deck will likely start sometime in late 2024.