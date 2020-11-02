City of Huntsville swearing in elected, re-elected officials Monday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – After seats were secured in the runoff election, it’s time for elected officials in Huntsville to be sworn in.

Due to COVID-19, this year’s ceremony will look a bit different.

The ceremony will be private, only allowing for a limited number of family and friends of the elected officials to attend.

Mayor Tommy Battle will be sworn in for a fourth term as Huntsville mayor. Council Member Devyn Keith will lead District 1 for a second term and Council Member John Meredith will be sworn in for his first term serving District 5.

The ceremony starts at 10 a.m. at Mars Music Hall and the City will live stream the event.

The cities of Decatur and Florence will also be swearing in their new elected officials today as well.