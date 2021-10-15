City of Huntsville seeks feedback on bike, walking safety improvements

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – As Huntsville continues to grow, the City is increasing its focus on other transportation methods, such as buses, bikes, and walking.

The City has partnered with Barge Design Solutions for a public input session on safety improvements around the City.

Huntsvillians are invited to give their feedback on those improvements from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, October 20 in the first floor conference room at the Public Services Building, located at 320 Fountain Circle.

The Huntsville Metropolitan Planning Organization already started thinking ahead in February 2021, when it completed a bike plan for the region.

The MPO includes officials from the cities of Huntsville, Madison, and Owens Cross Roads, along with the town of Triana, Madison County Commission, Port of Huntsville, and other municipal and county authorities.

“It’s important to plan now because we envision a Huntsville where more people will be walking, biking or taking public transit to workplaces and recreational amenities. As we plan for those alternative modes, safety is a key consideration. We hope to hear some good ideas during the public meetings.” Dennis Madsen, City of Huntsville Manager of Urban & Long-Range Planning

For more information, visit the Huntsville MPO website or call (256) 427-5100.