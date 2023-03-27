HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – – – Attention college students! The City of Huntsville is looking for summer interns. They say interns will go through on-the-job training, networking, and development.

For students Noreen Moïse and Sydneh Holmes, college graduation is just around the corner. As the two get ready to dive into their careers, they’re looking back on an internship they say has set them up for success.

“I know for me I wanted to know what the science is behind diversity, equity, and inclusion. Everything in this internship has taught me what is the science behind it,” stated Southern Adventist University Student Noreen Moïse.

“It has networked me to talk to a whole lot of people. It has definitely broadened my horizon on 1) not being scared and 2) voicing the opinion,” said Alabama A&M University Student Sydneh Holmes.

Both Moïse and Holmes told News 19 no day is the same when they show up to work in Huntsville’s Office of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion.

“The Office of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion is like the heartbeat of the city almost because we get to visit different businesses who also desire to expand their diversity, equity, and inclusion in the city. We just try to know who doesn’t have a seat at the table when it comes to the jobs in the city,” said Moïse.

“We’ve done a few seminars, dealing with biases. We also did a few displays on Women’s Month; and Black History Month, showcasing all the famous African American activists…you know, turning resilience into resistance,” added Holmes.

City of Huntsville Office of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Director Kenny Anderson says interns hold a special place in his heart.

“I’ve been working with interns for decades now – it’s something that I’ve committed to. It’s something I’m deeply invested in because for me, interns are not just our future. It’s an opportunity to work alongside individuals…to be able to give them some resources and a taste of what it’s going to be like once they get out of school,” replied Anderson.

The 2023 Summer Intern Program is available to applicants ages 19 or older with a high school diploma or GED. The deadline to apply is Friday, March 31.

Interns must be enrolled in an accredited college/university or have graduated from one of these institutions within the past six months.

“We have eight different departments of our multiple departments in the city that are looking for interns this year. We’re really excited about the diversity of those departments. We’ve got Parks & Recreation, Traffic Engineering, Huntsville Music Office – my office (Office of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion), and many more,” added Anderson.

The City has internships available in the following areas:

Administration – ODEI; External Relations

Legal – City Attorney (Prosecution)

Music Office

Information Technology Services

Natural Resources

Parks & Recreation

Traffic Engineering

This year’s program runs from June 5 – July 28. Internships are unpaid, and interns work Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. (unless otherwise specified by the department).