City of Huntsville removes rocks in downtown square

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The City of Huntsville removed rocks from the downtown square on Tuesday morning.

Kelly Schrimsher with the City of Huntsville told WHNT News 19 that it was the city’s decision to remove the rocks.

With around 1000 people protesting in downtown Monday night, Schrimsher said they noticed several people slipping on the rocks.

Chief Mark McMurray said rocks were also being thrown at the police and at the courthouse.

“Yeah, they don’t need to be there,” said Chief McMurray. “It’s just ground cover options. I’m going to tell you, some of those rocks did end up on his (Madison County Sheriff Kevin Turner) courthouse and there is a lot of glass up there. So we changed the ground cover.”

Schrimsher said the decision to remove the rocks happened Tuesday morning and immediately, they took action.