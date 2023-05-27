HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — If you’re looking forward to some new additions or for new things to do in the Huntsville area, you just have to wait a bit longer.

The City of Huntsville is moving forward with plans for the new 53,000-square-foot John Hunt Park Recreation Center.

The Huntsville Planning Commission approved the facility on Tuesday and is now looking forward to starting construction next year.

It will be located north of Joe Davis Stadium on about 8.5 acres. The center is set to include 16 outdoor pickleball courts, four full-size gymnasiums, a fitness room, two multi-purpose activity rooms and more.

Concession areas and restrooms are planned to link the gyms to the main building where the fitness rooms, activity rooms and office spaces will be located.

Pickleball fans can rejoice in this addition at John Hunt Park – the 16 pickleball courts will be lighted and include a pavilion. The courts will be designed for competitive play, including tournaments, the City of Huntsville said.

“Pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in the country, and we’ve certainly seen that reflected in Huntsville,” said Mayor Tommy Battle. “The new John Hunt Park Recreation Center is an excellent opportunity to provide additional courts in a centralized location.”

The cost of the contract with William M. Boehme & Associates is $801,978.50. The firm presented its renderings of the recreation center to the planning commission for approval.

The project is expected to not only begin construction but also be completed in 2024.

To learn more about the project, you can see the full release and plans here.