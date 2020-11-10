City of Huntsville moves Housing Expo online

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The City of Huntsville’s Community Development Department will be moving the 2020 Housing Expo online.

The virtual Housing Expo will be held from 10 a.m.-3:45 p.m. on Saturday, November 14.

The event is aimed at assisting potential and first-time homeowners with the process of buying a home, but there are resources for just about everyone:

Home purchasing assistance

Tenant & landlord resources

Affordable housing showcase

Aging in place planning

Small business strategies

Remodeling & repair demos

Financial literacy training

Veteran’s resources

Millennials and new housing trends

Credit and foreclosure counseling

Access to affordable rentals

The expo will also feature a virtual exhibit hall with resources for homeowners, renters, residents facing foreclosure, residents seeking credit counseling, small business owners, seniors, youth and veterans.

Anybody interested in attending the expo is encouraged to pre-register online. Those registering by Nov. 13 at 5 p.m. will be eligible for door prizes.

Businesses who are interested in being part of the virtual exhibit hall can also apply online through 5 p.m on Nov. 13.