HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The City of Huntsville is making sure people are aware of the presence of alligators within the city. The city is in the process of installing new “Beware of Alligator” signs, after a recent uptick in residents reporting seeing them.

James Gossett, the Director of Parks & Recreation for the City of Huntsville said they have installed 10 signs so far.

“We put a lot of signage out,” Gossett said. He said, some of the signage has been in place for a while, but they have since added more.

One of the “Beware of Alligators” signs is in place at a trailhead off of Haysland Road.

“There has been signage along one of our greenways for over a year now, regarding alligators,” he said.

Gossett said one of the “hot spots” is off of Haysland Road in South Huntsville, just past Grissom High School.

“We’ve had a lot of people report seeing alligators, and it’s right up against the Arsenal, so they come off the Arsenal sometimes.”

Gossett said there have been alligators on Redstone Arsenal and in the Hays Park area for decades, however now more people are encountering them because of the new housing and shopping developments. That area is also quite swampy and has many drainage ponds, that could attract wildlife.

One of the swampier areas where a “Beware of Alligators” sign was installed in South Huntsville.

He encourages people to be aware of their surroundings when exploring nature.

“You’ve got coyotes and foxes and different kinds of snakes, and we don’t want to scare the public, but if you are on a greenway or in a park in some of these newly developed areas you may encounter some wildlife.”

News 19 asked Gossett if he was aware of any serious reports of damage to property or any attacks from an alligator within Huntsville. He responded, “Not that I’m aware of.”

He said they will continue to monitor the alligator situation and assess if more signs are needed.

“We just put in 10 [new signs] and depending on where we encounter more reports we may put up more signage, it just depends on how alligators move.”

The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources has a page dedicated to safety. You can click here to read their alligator safety tips.

There have been several reports of alligators in recent years throughout Madison County.

In fact, in May of 2022, Huntsville Police were called when a large alligator was spotted off of Haysland Road.

In June of 2022, one woman saw a large alligator while on her morning walk on the border of Huntsville and Madison.

Then, another alligator was spotted very closeby in May of this year, off of Zierdt Road in Madison.

An alligator was also spotted recently in Limestone County.