HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Huntsville City Council has extended its local State of Emergency by almost a month.

This is not an extension of the stay at home order by Alabama Governor Kay Ivey.

The State of Emergency authorizes Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle and his office to make purchasing and staffing decisions, which allows for a quicker response.

The city first declared a local state of emergency on March 16, and the current declaration will last until May 18.