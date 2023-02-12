The development plan for the Park at Hays Farm project.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The City of Huntsville just upped its budget for the new Hays Farm Park project in South Huntsville.

The city council approved an additional $1 million dollars in funding through an amended development agreement on February 9, increasing its commitment from $3.6 to $4.6 million for the construction and development of the park.

Hays Farm developer, Hylis Inc., will provide an additional $1 million to bring the total budget to $5.6 million for the project. The developer is led by John Hays.

This increase in funding will allow the city to “fully realize the intended scope of the park,” according to city officials.

Hays Farm Park is located on the south side of Huntsville on Haysland Road, between Grissom High School and a new apartment complex that is under construction.

The project is still in the design phase, but plans include a children’s playground, splash pad, walking trail, lakes and lawn space for community events.

“The Hays Farm Central Park will be an anchor for all the redevelopment occurring along the South Parkway,” District 3 City Council Member Jennie Robinson said. “It will create an iconic sense of place and serve as a gathering point for the community.”

The Hays Farm Park was designed by the city to connect Elgie’s greenway trail and new office and retail development in the area in an attempt to provide a “live, work, play” type environment for people in that community.

The City of Huntsville said they expect construction to begin in late 2023 on the project once the designing phase is complete.