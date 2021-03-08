City of Huntsville dedicating Drake Avenue Bridge for Huntsville Vietnam Veteran who was killed in action

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A bridge in south Huntsville will be dedicated to a local hero Monday afternoon.

The bridge on Drake Avenue will be dedicated to the late Vietnam Veteran and Huntsville native, Larry Gene Clark.

Clark died while serving in Vietnam.

Now, the community will remember and honor his service and sacrifice. The Drake Avenue bridge at Huntsville Spring Branch will be the LCpl Larry G. Clark Memorial Bridge.

The official naming ceremony for the bridge will start at 2 p.m. with city leaders, including Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle, joined by Clark’s family and friends.

The Huntsville City Council passed the resolution to dedicate the bridge back in December.