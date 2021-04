HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – If you’re trying to get to Big Spring Park and plan on parking by the park, you might want to re-think that.

Starting Wednesday at 8 a.m., the City of Huntsville will close Church Street between Clinton and Williams Avenues for infrastructure improvements.

The City said the closure may last for two weeks.

Anyone with questions should contact Huntsville Public Works at (256) 883-3944.