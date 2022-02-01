HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The City of Huntsville is encouraging drivers to keep handicap parking accessible by staying off the blue lines.

Around many handicap parking spaces, you’ll notice blue diagonal lines. The city’s Parking and Public Transportation team is noticing an uptick in the number of people parking on these lines.

“We write several tickets for this and once it goes to court, the recipient of the ticket will state they didn’t know they couldn’t park there,” said Quisha Bryant, Director of Parking and Public Transportation.

She says many handicap drivers need the extra space to get out of their vehicle and into their wheelchair.

In a news release, the city said the blue lines are part of van-accessible parking spaces, designed for vans with wheelchair lifts. Similar to accessible parking spaces, they include a 96-inch access aisle, signified by the blue-lined boxes. They also have vertical clearance to accommodate van height and include “van accessible” signs.

Bryant is asking drivers to be considerate of everyone and their needs.

“Our handicap parkers can enjoy the independence that they’re allowed to have when they’re able to operate their own vehicles and you can still visit your stores and park where you need to park, just being mindful of not parking on those lines,” said Bryant.

Bryant says if you do park on the blue lines, you could receive a ticket. For those with a handicap sticker, the fine is $15, while those without a handicap sticker will get a $50 fine.