Construction will soon begin on a new Huntsville Transit Transfer Station. (Photo courtesy City of Huntsville)

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Construction will soon begin on a new transfer station for Huntsville Transit.

The new station, which will be located at 521 Pratt Avenue – right next door to the current transfer station, will feature several upgrades in comparison to the current station. The design of the station was finalized last year with Fuqua & Partners Architects.

The new, 3,800-square-foot station will boast:

A security fence around the perimeter of the station

An upgraded video surveillance system

A waiting area for passengers with comfortable seats and ports for charging mobile devices

An interior break room for employees and interior ticket office

A 400-foot-long bus platform with 45-foot-long bus bays and an office for the platform manager

Electronic signs with real-time information on arrivals and departures

A dedicated area for ride-share services such as Uber and Lyft

The City of Huntsville said the 45-foot-long bays will accommodate larger buses and be covered to protect riders from inclement weather.

The Federal Transit Administration provided a $12.5 million grant to cover 80% of construction costs, with the City funding the remaining $3.1 million.

The City Council approved the contract during Thursday night’s meeting, awarding it to Huntsville’s Consolidated Construction Company. Construction will begin within 10 days of the contractor receiving notice to proceed, and the contract states the project will be finished no later than a year after it starts. Once the new station opens, the old one will become a bus cleaning, fueling, and service center.