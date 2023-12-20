HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The City of Huntsville has agreed to fully settle with the family of an intellectually disabled man, who claims he was injured by two police officers.

In May of 2022, the co-guardians for Jeffrey Burton filed a lawsuit claiming their brother was hospitalized after experiencing “unconstitutional violence” at the hands of two officers with the Huntsville Police Department on July 19, 2021.

“At a recent mediation, the City agreed to fully settle all claims in this case subject to formal approval by the Huntsville City Council,” Huntsville city officials said.

The lawsuit said Burton is a 36-year-old African American man with the mental capacity of approximately a 6-year-old. The complaint alleges that he was prone to ‘wandering.’ The night he encountered the officers, he had wandered to an apartment building nearly half a mile away from his home.

A security officer at the apartment complex called HPD where Nicholas Light and another officer, only identified as Fictitious Officer A, were dispatched to the complex, according to the complaint. The lawsuit claims the security officer told law enforcement Burton appeared to either have a “mental issue” or was “high on drugs.”

Huntsville city officials say the behavior of the officers was unacceptable. The officers involved were disciplined and additional training was provided. However, the city says the settlement does not mean there is no admission of liability by either party involved.

The Huntsville City Council is expected to formally vote on the settlement during a meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.