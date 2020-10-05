City of Huntsville adding bigger air quality monitoring station at John Hunt Park

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Good air quality is important to many of us.

The City of Huntsville has a new state-of-the-art, air pollution monitoring station at John Hunt Park. City officials say the reports show high air quality for the area.

The new, 2,500-square-foot, air pollution monitoring station takes the place of the current, much-smaller building there and complements a station on Capshaw Road. With Huntsville growing, the new station helps accommodate that growth.

Before, staff collected samples at the old building and had to go downtown to do the analysis.

Huntsville follows standards set by the Clean Air Act and the EPA.

There are two standards the city looks at – primary standards and secondary standards.

They monitor six criteria pollutants:

Particle pollution

Ozone

Carbon monoxide

Nitrogen dioxide

Sulfur dioxide

Lead

Scott Cardno, the city’s director of natural resources, says there are around 70 industrial facilities in the city but much of it is clean industry.

He says vehicle traffic is a primary source of air pollution here, but the technological advances have helped clean the air.

For example, emission controls on vehicles and gasoline vapors being reclaimed at the pump.

There are some 150 gas stations in the city and they all have permits for the required vapor recovery systems.

The daily air quality index data are recorded electronically and sent to ADEM and airnow.gov, an EPA website.

Cardno says Huntsville’s air quality is actually better than the standards set by the EPA.