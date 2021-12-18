City names James Gossett as Huntsville Parks & Recreation Director

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — City of Huntsville leaders appointed James Gossett as the City’s new Director of Parks & Recreation.

Gossett currently serves as Huntsville’s Recreation Superintendent and brings years of leadership experience in the department to his new role.

“James is committed to the robust direction we are taking Parks & Recreation, and I have full confidence in his ability to lead us into the future,” Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle said in a statement.

Gossett replaces outing Parks & Recreation Director Bernita Reese, who is leaving to lead the Parks & Recreation Department in Columbus, Ohio.

“I am humbled and grateful to Mayor Battle for the opportunity to lead the Parks and Recreation Department,” Gossett said in a statement. “I look forward to bringing creative ideas, new trends that enhance our recreational and cultural opportunities for our residents.”

Gossett said he’s committed to the vision set forth by Parks & Recreation department to enhance programming, activities, and facilities across the City.