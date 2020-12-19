City leaders address altercation between citizen and Huntsville police officers

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Video of a physical altercation involving a Black family and Huntsville police officers is being widely shared social media. It also came up during the Huntsville city council meeting Thursday.

According to Zelnita Williams, the person behind the camera, this happened Sunday, shortly after 4:30 p.m. at the Park at Summerhill apartments off Bonnell Road.

One of the officers explained in the Facebook Live video, the law enforcement was there because the man failed to stop his vehicle for them on Jordan Lane, a few miles away.

During Thursday’s city council meeting one of the men in the video alleged excessive force was used by police. He shared his recollection of the altercation.

“That officer grabbed her with physical force, put his hands on her which he did not have a right to do,” said Dantraeon Calvert. “He went to slam this lady to the ground. She then said ‘I’ll give you my hands,’ another officer came and kicked her hands and feet out from under her.”

Calvert is Williams’ boyfriend. The couple said two women, believed to be the mother and aunt of the man arrested initially, shown in the videos were also arrested.

Madison County jail records show Shaneka Fletcher, the woman taken to the ground was charged with disturbing the peace and released shortly after.

District 5 city council member John Meredith addressed the video during the meeting.

“I’m particularly offended because it happened in my district, and it’s the second time in that general area where something like this has happened,” he said. “The first time was actually during my campaign. I had a campaign worker harassed by the police in that neighborhood.”

Meredith said the matter may not have been racially motivated but it appeared that way.

“When the people of color are the ones being treated this way. And people who are not people of color, don’t experience this,” he said. “It wasn’t right. There was no de-escalation that I could see. And again, actions like that toward women, even more disturbing.”

The consensus of the city council is to wait for the claims and video to be processed internally, before the council makes a move regarding the allegations.

A Huntsville Police Department spokesman told News 19 this afternoon, the department is aware of the video and the incident is under investigation.

Council member Devyn Keith said there has to be action behind the word transparency.

“I think that what we should have as public accountability of the situation of this public magnitude,” he said. “I’m asking as a council member that we no longer allow it to go through email. We no longer allow it to be to hushed. That in this instance once the process is over, public accountability, yea or nay will be given about the account of the situation that we saw on the Facebook video.”

This is a developing story. We will continue to push for more information regarding this incident.