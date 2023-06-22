HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Huntsville Utilities is laying the groundwork for a project at the company’s Southwest Water Plant. The goal is to proactively replace an aging sedimentation basin, a system that is part of a multi-layered water filtration process.

The company had originally budgeted $3,000,000 for the project, however after it went out for bid, they realized they’d need an additional $1,400,000 to meet the actual cost of the overall project.

City council members approved the additional funding.

For some who may not know, sedimentation basins are a part of the third step in the water filtration process. The multi-year $4 million dollar project will replace the current system at Huntsville Utilities Southwest Water Treatment Plant.

Although the current sedimentation basins remain intact, the effort is said to be a preventive move to replace the system before it reaches a failing point.

Gary Whitley with Huntsville Utilities says they’re looking to upgrade the current system for the people of Huntsville.

“This is a proactive approach to updating and rehabilitating our southwest water treatment plant to ensure that we continue to provide award-winning quality water to the residents and customers of Huntsville,” Whitley told News 19.

Whitley added when it comes to the water filtration process, these projects are an important part of maintaining the highest possible level of care.

In an unrelated matter, for those raising concerns over conserving their water on Green Mountain, city leaders said a 6 p.m. meeting will be held on June 28th at the Sandra Moon Community Complex on Bailey Cove Road.

Residents are being invited to share concerns over a recent request by Huntsville Utilities to conserve their water.