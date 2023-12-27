HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Some residents in low-income, multifamily housing in Huntsville will see some improvements to their living conditions thanks to funds allocated through a rental rehabilitation program.

The city council authorized $4 million in Emergency Rental Assistance Program funds to to Meridian Commons Ltd., which owns the Huntsville Summit Apartments. The apartments are located at the corner of Walker Avenue and Meridian Street, and the building contains 100 units for senior and low-income households.

The program funds improvement projects for owners of low-income rental housing who seek to rehabilitate their multifamily properties, and is funded by the U.S. Department of the Treasury, which set aside $2.5 billion for eligible grantees. The money was distributed to states and local governments with more than 200,000 residents.

Scott Erwin, Manager of Huntsville’s Community Development Department, said that the project is a ‘win-win’ for everyone involved. He adds that the 44-year-old building is a perfect candidate for the program.

“This property needs a significant capital investment to continue serving low-to-moderate-income residents and ensure ADA accessibility,” Erwin said. “Additionally, the overall improvements will benefit everyone from the residents who live there to the surrounding neighborhood.”

Residents of the Huntsville Summit Apartments were evacuated on July 25 due to “water leaking and smoke inside the building.” First responders were able to evacuate the building, which had 81 occupied units and 100 residents.

In early November, Huntsville announced funds would be available for eligible projects and urged property owners to apply.

“Eligible properties were required to service low-income families at or below 50% of the area median income and conform to requirements of the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) Program, which uses tax credits to encourage private developers to build affordable housing,” the city said.

On top of the $4 million authorized by the city council, an additional $23 million investment is being made by Meridian Commons Ltd. and its partner, Neighborhood Concepts Inc., for a total property investment of $27 million.

Erwin said that work on the project should begin in Fall 2024 and take about a year to complete.