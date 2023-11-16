HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Huntsville City Council announced the approval of funds from an opioid-related settlement.

Leaders in the Rocket City say the money will go a long way in addressing several areas relating to opioid use disorder.

Last year, Walmart agreed to pay more than $44 million to 270 town, city, and county governments in Alabama, with Huntsville among the recipients.

According to the council, the opioid epidemic has taken north Alabama by storm, claiming hundreds of lives and impacting many more. This massive settlement is part of a continued effort to alleviate the effects of the epidemic on the Huntsville community.

City leaders say the funds will be placed specifically toward opioid solution-related initiatives, such as more affordable housing and services that work to help with addiction.

Huntsville City Council member Bill Kling says the money will help the city get people who are suffering from opioid use in better situations.

“The plan of action is to work on education, rehabilitation, and again we want to make sure we have good places for people to be able to live and quality of life,” Kling told News 19. “Hopefully these things can serve as a deterrent to getting involved with opioids.”

Kling also said the payout is part of a string of opioid-related settlements coming to the Rocket City.

In other news coming out of Thursday’s city council meeting, a dual Hilton Hotel that is part of a $145 million mixed-use development is coming to Huntsville. The two hotels will have 200 combined rooms that will overlook Joe Davis Stadium.