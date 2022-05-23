HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Ahead of what is expected to be a busy summer movie season, Cinemark is hiring for multiple roles nationwide – and that includes a few open jobs in Huntsville.

The local Cinemark, located at Bridge Street Town Centre, is hoping to hire in various roles ahead of the summer moviegoing season. The theatre chain said it has positions for all movie lovers, no matter if you’re fresh out of college or looking for a summer gig.

Cinemark said some of the perks included in working there are free movies or discounts, tuition reimbursement, and flexible schedules.

“With a strong summer lineup in store over the next few months, kicking off with this weekend’s highly-anticipated opening of ‘Top Gun: Maverick,’ there is no better time to join the superstar teams at Cinemark,” the theatre chain said in a news release.

“Films such as ‘Jurassic World Dominion,’ Disney-Pixar’s ‘Lightyear,’ and Illumination’s ‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’ are sure to draw in myriads of moviegoers this summer seeking an entertaining escape from the heat,” the statement continued.

After more than two years of suffering under pandemic restrictions, movie theaters are starting to regain steam.

According to Box Office Mojo, 2020 saw an 81.4% decrease in film revenue compared to the previous year. An estimated $2.4 billion has already been grossed at movie theaters in 2022 so far since many have reopened seats after the pandemic. That compared with $2.1 billion for the entirety of 2020.

For more information on open roles in the area, visit careers.cinemark.com.