Church Street Family Wine Run benefiting New Hope Children’s Clinic

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Registration is open now for the annual Church Street Family Wine Run benefiting the New Hope Children’s Clinic.

The event will take place Sunday, September 12 at The Wine Shoppe on Gates, 102 Gates Avenue in Huntsville. That’s just behind the EarlyWorks Children’s Museum.

Festivities begin at 3:00pm. There will be something for everyone with food truck, inflatables, cornhole games, music and more.

The 5K race starts at 5:00pm, with a new, certified course. Runner will receive a t-shirt and two voucher for a glass of wine.

Early registration is open through August 20th. The cost is $25.

Proceeds benefit New Hope Children’s Clinic, a non-profit, school-based health clinic created to increase the access to and provide comprehensive medical care for children in Madison County and surrounding communities.

The clinic sees medical patients four days a week, dental patients twice a week and vision patients monthly. It also collaborates with The Nova Center for Youth and Family. Nova Center counselors see students at the clinic two-and-a-half days a week.

If you have any questions about the Church Street Family Wine Run, you can contact Cindi Williamson by email at cindi.williamson@newhopechildrensclinic.org

For more information or to register online, click here.

