HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Huntsville’s very own Christmas tradition is in full effect and is headed to Ditto Landing in South Huntsville for all ages to enjoy this Holiday season.

Ditto Landing, the Madison County Commission, and the South Huntsville Main Business Association are all working together to bring the holiday spirit to the river. You can find activities for the family to enjoy from the days leading up to Christmas, all the way up to the new year!

The following activities will be available:

Christmas Card Lane: Enjoy life-size Christmas cards as you stroll down the mile-long Tennessee River Greenway listening to Christmas songs along the way.

Cruisin the Cards: For those who aren’t able to make the mile-long Greenway walk, we are allowing you to slowly drive the Greenway on Thursdays from December 7 –December 28. Start at Ditto Landing and finish at East Harbor.

Reindeer Rails presented by ServisFirst: Enjoy a 12’x20’ snow village and model train display featuring two main lines and two trolleys. Most of the display has been donated by the community (we are still accepting donations).

Post your selfies and family photos with the State Docks Mural presented by Singing River Trail and designed by Art Lady Sonya.

Christmas on the River Shuttle will operate Friday, December 22 from 5 pm until 8:30 pm

You can find the Christmas on the River activities listed by what dates they’ll be available here:

-Friday, December 22

Christmas Card Lane is open for walking

Christmas Card Lane Shuttle

Reindeer Rails: ServisFirst 5 pm-8 pm

Fireworks: Redstone Gateway 7 pm

State Docks Stage 5 pm-8 pm

Dec 22 – Mike Roberts and Jude Roberts

-Saturday, December 23

Christmas Card Lane is open for walking

-Sunday, December 24

Christmas Card Lane is open for walking

-Monday, December 25

Christmas Card Lane is open for walking

-Tuesday, December 26

Christmas Card Lane is open for walking

-Wednesday, December 27

Christmas Card Lane is open for walking

-Thursday, December 28

Cruisin the Cards 10 am – 8 pm

Reindeer Rails: ServisFirst 3 pm – 6 pm

-Friday, December 29

Christmas Card Lane is open for walking

-Saturday, December 30

Christmas Card Lane is open for walking

-Sunday, December 31

Christmas Card Lane is open for walking

Ditto Landing, located at 293 Ditto Landing Road SE Huntsville, AL 35803, hosts the ‘signature holiday event’ each year. For more information on the events and activities, you can visit the event website.