HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A new holiday tradition is getting started in South Huntsville! Christmas is coming to the river at Ditto Landing with three weeks of holiday celebrations.

“We wanted to have something in South Huntsville that was free for families to come down and enjoy,” said Brandi Quick, the chief executive officer (CEO) of Ditto Landing.

One of the main features, Christmas Card Lane, will have walking and driving nights.

“We have over 100 life-size Christmas cards that are along the Tennessee River Greenway, so everyone can come down and get their steps in, but also enjoy all of the Christmas cards that have been built by companies, churches, [and] families,” Quick continued.

The trail is a mile long, and there will be a shuttle on Fridays and Saturdays for those who want a ride to the end or the train display.

Quick said the train display is called Reindeer Rails and is 12 feet by 20 feet.

Christmas at the River will also host a holiday market, Deck the Docks, where boaters can doll up their boats in Christmas attire and nights with fireworks — along with a class Christmas tree lot and food trucks to add to the fun.

Christmas at the River officially opens to the public on Friday, December 2.