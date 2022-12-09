HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — One local car dealership is doing everything they can to make sure children across Huntsville have a magical Christmas this year.

Landers McLarty Subaru is teaming up with Rose of Sharon Soup Kitchen for a donation drive.

Volunteers will meet at Rose of Sharon on Saturday, December 10 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. to hand deliver gift bags from their “Christmas in a Bag” campaign to children served by the soup kitchen.

“We have collected over 150 Christmas bags,” said Carmelita Arbona, director of marketing for Landers McLarty. “That is incredible, we are so excited for all the children to be able to [have] Christmas this year.”

Santa will visit with each child and personally deliver their own gift.

Along with gift distribution, Rose of Sharon will serve a traditional Christmas meal to all those in attendance.