MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Operation Believe is underway and Christmas Charities Year Round (CCYR) needs your help to provide toys and gifts to Madison County families and seniors in need.

The Operation Believe program is accepting applications for assistance from September 5 – November 10.

How to Apply for Operation Believe

Qualifying Madison County families with children ages 2-18 and seniors 60+ are invited to come to CCYR to fill out an application.

Applicants will be asked to give their name, the names and ages of the children or senior, and their monthly household income.

You will need to bring a photo ID and Social Security cards or proof of custody for children.

How You Can Help!

Adopt a Senior

Fill out a Senior Adoption Form at the CCYR Center from September 5 – November 15. Your seniors’ wish list will be emailed to you by November 20. Deliver your senior’s gifts to the CCYR Center by Friday, December 15.

Adopt a Stocking Project

CCYR has created Amazon ‘wishlists’ to make filling up stockings even easier this year.

Pick up empty stockings from CCYR starting September 5th, fill up the stockings and return them by Friday, December 1st. To find the wishlist, click here.

There is also a Teen Wishlist program. To find the Teen’s wishlist, click here.

CCYR Clothing Closet

To find the wishlist, click here.

Christmas Charities Year Round is located near Drake and Leeman Ferry, in the Leeman Center at 3054 Leeman Ferry Rd. Suite P, Huntsville, AL 35801.

Families and seniors applying for Operation Believe are asked not to apply for other local Christmas Programs.