Christmas Charities Year Round begins Operation Believe

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Operation Believe is underway and Christmas Charities Year Round needs your help to provide toys and gifts to Madison County families and seniors in need.

The Operation Believe program is accepting applications for assistance from September 7 – November 5.

How to Apply for Operation Believe

Families with children ages 2-18 and Seniors 60+ can call CCYR at (256) 837-2373 ext. 2 and leave a message with your name, phone number, and mention Operation Believe.

With COVID cases on the rise, CCYR’s staff are conducting over-the-phone applications this year. Applicants will be asked to give their name, address, and the names and ages of the children or senior, and their monthly household income.

Families and seniors applying for Operation Believe are asked not to apply for other local Christmas Programs.

How You Can Help!

Adopt a Stocking Project

Pick-up empty stockings, Monday – Friday 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. from the CCYR Center. Fill the stockings and return by Friday, December 3rd.

Adopt a Senior

New this year, fill out a Senior Adoption Form, Monday – Friday 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the CCYR Center from September 7 – November 12. Your seniors’ wish list will be emailed to you by November 24. Deliver your senior’s gifts to the CCYR Center by Friday, December 17.

Get more information on the Operation Believe program here:

Christmas Charities Year Round is located near Drake and Leeman Ferry, in the Leeman Center at 3054 Leeman Ferry Rd. Suite P, the last warehouse on the right, Huntsville, AL 35801. Masks are required inside the center.

